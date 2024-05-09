Pakistan, Qatar Review Ties With Focus On Energy, Mining Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations with a particular focus on cooperation in energy, mining and aviation sectors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations with a particular focus on cooperation in energy, mining and aviation sectors.
The ties were discussed in a meeting here between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi accompanied by senior delegates from the Qatar Investment Authority.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments especially the dire situation in Gaza.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister admired Qatar’s active role as a mediator with regard to the Palestine-Israel conflict and emphasized that peace in the region could only be ensured through the establishment of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
The Minister of State conveyed message from the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reiterating steadfast support for Pakistan.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister underscored the significance of economic diplomacy towards transforming bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.
