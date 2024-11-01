Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

(@Abdulla99267510)

Two sides discuss regional and global issues, stress importance of peaceful solutions and cooperative efforts to address current challenges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Pakistan and Qatar have stressed the need to enhance mutual economic partnership, trade and investments.

This was stated in a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office today after the conclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, where the Amir welcomed Shehbaz Sharif and accompanying delegation.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and develop existing cooperation to broader horizons.

He expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to Pakistan in various fields, and highlighted investment opportunities in vital economic sectors in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields. The two sides discussed key opportunities in a number of fields in Pakistan in the context of previous investment pledges. Key regional and global developments of mutual concern were also discussed.

The Amir of Qatar stressed the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the two sides’ aspiration to enhance economic partnership, increase trade exchange, and promote investments.

Besides, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore various avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s role in supporting economic development in Pakistan, praising the presence of a large Pakistani community in the State of Qatar that acts as a bridge linking the two countries.

The Qatari Prime Minister stressed the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner in the region, expressing his country’s commitment to deepen bilateral economic ties to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues, stressing the importance of peaceful solutions and cooperative efforts to address current challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the diplomatic efforts and humanitarian initiatives of the State of Qatar to promote peace in the region, especially the role of Qatar as a mediator regarding the Palestinian issue and its commitment to supporting efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continued exchange of high-level visits to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation, and explore new horizons.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from the 1940s to the Present” organized by the Qatar Museum.