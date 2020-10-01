Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani Thursday vowed to strengthen bilateral ties and developing friendly relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani Thursday vowed to strengthen bilateral ties and developing friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, held here, the two sides discussed aspects of enhancing relations in various fields, especially in economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism, education and other fields.

The Ambassador briefed the minister about their upcoming projects in Pakistan, primarily targeting the education field and refugee rehabilitation.

In response to which the minister said that it will have a great positive impact on the concerned areas and appreciated such thoughtful projects.