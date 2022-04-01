Pakistan Rahe Haq Party wins Tehsil Council Lower Orakzai

Pakistan Rah e Haq Party candidate, Muhammad Tariq has outclassed all political opponents by winning comfortably the Tehsil Council Lower Orakzai tribal district election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rah e Haq Party candidate, Muhammad Tariq has outclassed all political opponents by winning comfortably the Tehsil Council Lower Orakzai tribal district election.

According to provisional consolidated results, Tariq obtained 13,559 votes, defeating JUIF candidate Din Badshah who bagged 4,058 votes. The voters turnout remained 39.77pc.