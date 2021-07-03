UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railway Launches New Special Tourist Train In Balochistan Today

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Railway launches new special tourist train in Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) launched a new special tourist train in Balochistan on Saturday with the aim to promote tourism in the province.

According to the department's spokesperson, this new initiative has been taken to explore a wealth of historic attractions and rich cultural heritage of Baluchistan province, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Divisional Transport Officer Pakistan Railway Ibrahim Baloch in an interview told that the tourist train will run two days in a week i.

e. on Saturday and Sunday between Bostan and Kolpur stations. A ride will cost between Rs 20 and Rs50.

The train will stop at Baleli, Kuchlak, Bostan, Quetta, Sariab, Spezand and Kolpur railway stations.

Ibrahim Baloch said the weekend train service launched by the railways aims to boost the cultural heritage the potential of the region by attracting more tourists.

The tourist-only train is more comfortable and affordable for local as well as foreign tourists which would expected to increase the quality of tourism, he assured.

