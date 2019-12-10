UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railway Turns Into Profitable Entity: DS

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan Railway turns into profitable entity: DS

Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for fulfilling his promise of making the department a profitable organization in a short span of time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for fulfilling his promise of making the department a profitable organization in a short span of time.

"For the first time in the country's history, Pakistan Railways (PR) has become a profit earning entity," he said this while talking to APP here.

The DS said the minister's hectic efforts were now bearing fruit and the department's revenue has increased tremendously.

Munawar said earlier corruption and mismanagement had driven Pakistan Railway's to ruination, adding the energetic minister had introduced restructuring and transparent mechanism in every department and promoted honest officials to make it a financially sound entity.

He said that it is being ensured that trains departure and arrival time.

"Railway stations are being upgraded to attract passengers adding that steps are being taken about the services and improvements made in its working", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Railway Rashid

Recent Stories

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

1 hour ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

1 hour ago

Money-laundering case: Court allows NAB to probe H ..

55 seconds ago

Service delivery mechanism to be further strengthe ..

57 seconds ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar welcomes international ..

1 minute ago

Rescuers search for Chilean plane missing near Ant ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.