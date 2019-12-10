Pakistan Railway turns into profitable entity: DS

Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for fulfilling his promise of making the department a profitable organization in a short span of time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for fulfilling his promise of making the department a profitable organization in a short span of time.

"For the first time in the country's history, Pakistan Railways (PR) has become a profit earning entity," he said this while talking to APP here.

The DS said the minister's hectic efforts were now bearing fruit and the department's revenue has increased tremendously.

Munawar said earlier corruption and mismanagement had driven Pakistan Railway's to ruination, adding the energetic minister had introduced restructuring and transparent mechanism in every department and promoted honest officials to make it a financially sound entity.

He said that it is being ensured that trains departure and arrival time.

"Railway stations are being upgraded to attract passengers adding that steps are being taken about the services and improvements made in its working", he added.