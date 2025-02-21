Open Menu

Pakistan Railways 65th Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Railways 65th Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship commenced at Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu, on Friday.

The two-day event has attracted around 250 male and female athletes from across the country, representing various railway divisions.

General Manager Welfare & Special Initiative, Waqar Ahmad Shahid, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the championship. Vice President Sports Control board Hamdan Nazir, Secretary General Sports Control Board Muhammad Ismail, and Railway Sports Officer Muhammad Owais Akbar were also in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, Waqar Ahmad Shahid emphasized Pakistan Railways' commitment to fostering sports and providing a significant platform for athletes. He highlighted that the organization has produced numerous internationally renowned sports personalities in various disciplines.

Athletes and officials from nine railway divisions participated in the championship, proudly carrying their divisional flags as they marched past the chief guest and saluted him. The national flag was led by international rowing player Muhammad Adil, while international tug-of-war player Yasir held the Railway Sports Board flag.

