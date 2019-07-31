Pakistan railways accommodating passengers of trains to maintain schedule

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan railways administration has decided to accommodate passengers of different trains in other trains to maintain schedule

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, the schedule of trains had been disturbed due to heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of the country.

The passengers of 32-Down Jinnah Express from Lahore to Karachi were accommodated in 34-Down business Express and 16- Down Karachi Express whereas passengers of 42-Down Karakuram Express were accommodated in 44-Down Shah Hussain Express to maintain the time table.

The Railways passengers may contact 042-117 for further information before travelling.