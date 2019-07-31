UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Accommodating Passengers Of Trains To Maintain Schedule

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:09 PM

The Pakistan railways administration has decided to accommodate passengers of different trains in other trains to maintain schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan railways administration has decided to accommodate passengers of different trains in other trains to maintain schedule.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, the schedule of trains had been disturbed due to heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of the country.

The passengers of 32-Down Jinnah Express from Lahore to Karachi were accommodated in 34-Down business Express and 16- Down Karachi Express whereas passengers of 42-Down Karakuram Express were accommodated in 44-Down Shah Hussain Express to maintain the time table.

The Railways passengers may contact 042-117 for further information before travelling.

