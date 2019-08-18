Pakistan Railways achieves highest revenue of Rs 54.59 bln

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) during financial year 2018-19 achieved the highest ever revenue of Rs 54.59 billion compared to Rs 49.5 billion in 2017-18.

According to annual performance report of PR shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, through special initiatives, the PR had managed to generate an additional revenue of Rs 10 billion that helped to reduce its annual deficit by Rs 4 billion and an absorption of Rs 6 billion additional bill in respect of increasing cost of the fuel as well as of pay and pension bill. "The annual deficit of PR was lowered from Rs 36 billion to Rs 32 billion. " PR had added 24 new passenger trains in its train operations, all refurbished locally at PR installations at Lahore and Islamabad.

"These new trains attracted around 8 million new passengers and grabbing additional revenue of PKR 05 billion from the passenger earnings." PR increased the number of rail passengers to 70 million, travelling in one year by trains.

PR did increase its freight volume from 4 percent to 7 percent by introducing special container goods trains, it added.

In addition to ML1 (Karachi-Peshawar), tenders floated for upgradation of ML2 (AttockJacoabad-Kotri), ML3 (Rohri-Jacobabad-Quetta-Taftan) and ML4 (Gwadar) as well.

During the past year, PR had also introduced LIVE tracking system, provided free Wi-Fi facility at major stations as well as initiated establishment of state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre at Lahore Headquarters to bring safety, efficiency and improvement in the railway network.

"More than 1 million customers are availing Free Live Tracking through their smart phones." Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, PR signed a Declaration with China for up-gradation of 1872 km long track on Karachi-Peshawar Main Line (ML-1).

PR retrieved a precious 383 acres land worth Rs 30 billion. "It recovers 38 kilometers (KM) of the 43 KM long Karachi Circular Railway land from the encroachers." Diesel fuel amounting 3.5 million litres was saved despite operating 24 new trains whereas the saving could have increased to 7 million litres of Diesel fuel if new trains had not been introduced.

Royal Palm Golf and Country Club case decided in favour of PR by the Supreme Court –Bids being invited for transparent outsourcing of the Club management.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign Pakistan Railways had planted 500,000 saplings.

Electric Power distribution of railway colonies handed over to WAPDA which had managed annual saving of Rs 1 billion. The hospitals, schools and colleges run under PR were being offered to private sector on public private partnership (PPP) or joint venture (JV) mode.

"PR has introduced free ticket facility extended for 4 trips per year to passengers aged 75 years or more. Discount 50 percent on tickets for passengers aged 65 years."However, E-ticketing was modernised by incorporating mobile phone apps and e-payments. Renovation and up-gradation of Lahore, Hasan Abdal and Nankana Sahib Railway Stations was also being carried out during this period.