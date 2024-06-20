Pakistan Railways Adopts High Flash Point HSD For Enhanced Performance, Safety
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Pakistan Railways (PR) has committed to using high flash point High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil, opting for quality and to ensure optimal performance and safety of its diesel locomotives
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways (PR) has committed to using high flash point High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil, opting for quality and to ensure optimal performance and safety of its diesel locomotives.
This decision addresses concerns about the use of imported HSD and emphasizes PR’s focus on operational efficiency and maintenance cost reduction.
While talking to APP, Nasir Qureshi, a senior mechanical expert, clarified misconceptions about the procurement strategy. He explained that PR’s locomotives are equipped with state of the art technology including American and Chinese manufactured locomotives. The sophisticated technology necessitates high-quality HSD for optimal functionality. “Using lower quality HSD could impair performance and significantly raise maintenance costs,” Qureshi stated.
A recent correspondence between PR and a local petroleum company revealed critical safety considerations. Local refineries produce HSD with a flash point of 54°C, posing safety risks in regions like Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, where summer temperatures often exceed this threshold. Given that locomotives carry up to 8,000 liters of fuel, and considering large above ground storage tanks the potential hazards of a lower flash point HSD increases.
There is a risk to travelling passengers, infrastructure, and personnel.
To mitigate these risks, PR has established a minimum flash point requirement of 66°C for its HSD procurement. This specification not only aligns with safety protocols but also enhances locomotive performance. The selected HSD has lower sulfur content, contributing to better engine efficiency and reduced frequency of lubricant changes.
Consultations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) affirmed PR’s decision to maintain its high flash point HSD and Euro V standard. OEMs have raised serious observations about the method being used to lower the flashpoint and recommended to use HSD with low sulphur content for better performance and lower maintenance costs.
Following extensive evaluations, PR decided to procure Euro-V HSD through an open bidding process from Pakistan State Oil (PSO). This strategic move ensures compliance with international standards and reinforces PR’s commitment to safe and efficient railway operations.
The Pakistan Railways’ choice to use high flash point HSD reflects a deliberate strategy to prioritize safety, performance, and cost-effectiveness in its locomotive operations, dispelling any perceptions of undue preference for imported fuel.
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas
Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society
Performance of four educational departments reviewed
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away56 minutes ago
-
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid56 minutes ago
-
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid56 minutes ago
-
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas56 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays56 minutes ago
-
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society1 hour ago
-
Performance of four educational departments reviewed1 hour ago
-
Police arrest drug supplier in injured condition1 hour ago
-
SWMC, MCs dispose of 8213 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eidul Azha2 hours ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve issues: KP Governor2 hours ago
-
Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die in Allied Hospital2 hours ago
-
Former Governor commends efforts of BWMC management during Eid holidays2 hours ago