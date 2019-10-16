UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Announces Stop-over Of Three Trains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan Railways announces stop-over of three trains

The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Managa Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Managa Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months.

Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-haj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Kharian November From

Recent Stories

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

3 minutes ago

HRCP condemns campus surveillance

8 minutes ago

PML-N demands elections, announces to run countryw ..

8 minutes ago

Cotton output to remain dismal due to lack of init ..

11 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab register fir ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Announces Q3 2019 Business Results

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.