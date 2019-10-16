Pakistan Railways announces stop-over of three trains

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar ) will stop at Changa Managa Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months.

Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-haj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.