Pakistan Railways Announces Stop-over Of Three Trains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:10 PM
The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday announced that 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train (which runs between Karachi and Peshawar) will stop at Changa Managa Railway Station for two minutes to facilitate people for three months
Similarly, 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express and 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express trains would stop at Kharian Railway Station for two minutes for four days from November 1 to 4 to facilitate pilgrims on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Al-haj Muhammad Masoom, a PR notification said.