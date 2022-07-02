Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson of Pakistan railways says the first Eid special train will leave from Quetta to Peshawar on Friday at 10 a.m.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 02nd, 2022) Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate the passengers.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Lahore on Friday, while the third Eid special train from Lahore to Karachi on 13th of this month.