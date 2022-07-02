UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Announces Three Special Trains On Eid-ul-Azha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2022 | 03:05 PM

The spokesperson of Pakistan railways says the first Eid special train will leave from Quetta to Peshawar on Friday at 10 a.m.

The spokesperson of Pakistan railways said that the first Eid special train will leave from Quetta to Peshawar on Friday at 10 a.m.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Lahore on Friday, while the third Eid special train from Lahore to Karachi on 13th of this month.

