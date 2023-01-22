UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Arrested 3,189 Accused Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Railways arrested 3,189 accused over violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Police claimed to have arrested a total of 3,189 accused due to their involvement in violations of rules and laws and also registered some 3,111 cases against them in eight Railways divisions during the year 2022.

"Around 534 cases were registered in Peshawar Division, 502 in Rawalpindi, 994 in Lahore, 122 in Mughalpura workshops, 373 in Multan, 186 in Sukkur, 340 in Karachi and 60 in Quetta Division," official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said the Railways Police Help Desks had established at all the major railway stations across the country and the performance of Railways Police is quite satisfactory during the year 2022.

The Railways Police has handed over 177 missing boys and 57 girls to their heirs and 242 boys, 134 girls and 22 women who ran away from home to their parents/siblings and the welfare organizations, they added.

The sources said the lost luggage worth about Rs10.76 million of 2,081 passengers were handed over to them. Besides, 8,979 passengers were also provided with other facilities like first aid, wheelchairs and stretchers.

Regarding the performance of Railways Police, they said the Police are performing duties efficiently despite the limited resources and said in 2023, the performance of Railways Police would be further improved to the optimum level.

About the encroachment, they said around 950 cases were registered against those who occupied illegal encroachments on railways land and 990 accused were arrested in this regard.

They said the land included 168.7 acres of commercial, 129.8 acres of agricultural and 19.18 acres of residential railway land. Similarly, 296 shops and 107 railway quarters were also vacated from illegal occupants.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Police Rawalpindi Sukkur Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

4 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

9 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.