Pakistan Railways, Balochistan Govt To Launch “People’s Train Service”

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The government of Balochistan and Pakistan Railways have reached an agreement to launch the “People’s Train Service,” connecting Saryab and Kuchlak, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

The decision was finalized during a meeting in Quetta, chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The meeting confirmed that consultations for the proposed route have been completed, and practical implementation will commence soon. Chief Minister Bugti emphasized his commitment to personally overseeing every phase of the project, stating that no delays will be tolerated.

In a strategic move, the Balochistan government opted to procure engines and coaches from Pakistan Railways, avoiding imports.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, assured that all necessary equipment, including engines, coaches, and related facilities, will be provided within six months.

The project includes upgrading the existing railway infrastructure along the route to ensure smooth and efficient operations. Minister Abbasi described the initiative as a “respectable, affordable, and fast travel solution” for the people of Balochistan, heralding it as the start of a new era in public transportation. The service aims to deliver high-quality travel facilities to the local population, enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the region.

