Pakistan Railways Bearing Rs 5 B Per Month Loss Due To Train Service Suspension: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the Pakistan Railways was bearing a loss of Rs 5 billion every month due to suspension of train service in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the Pakistan Railways was bearing a loss of Rs 5 billion every month due to suspension of train service in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

It was planned to operate some 30 trains with limited number of bogies in a couple of days or probably before Eid-ul-Fitr, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the train service was a cheap and comfortable mode of travelling for low income people. Keeping in view the difficulties of poor segments of the society, they had decided to run trains with strict standard operating procedures to protect the people from coronavirus pandemic, he added.

To a question, he said if the suspension of train service persisted, then it would be difficult for the Pakistan railways to pay the salaries to its employees.

