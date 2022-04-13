UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Bids Farewell To DTO Zulqarnain Langrial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division administration bade farewell to Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO), Zulqarnain Langrial here on Wednesday

Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar, in his address appreciated the services of Mr Langrial during his stay in Multan saying that transfer and posting is part of service.

He stated that the DTO performed his duties honesty and diligently hoping that Mr Langrial would continue putting his best in Sukkhar Division too where he was transferred a few days back.

The DTO said that wherever he has been serving, he always put his best for betterment of dept because it is not only source of bread and butter for his family,but also Railways connects the whole country.

He maintained that he as DTO had always advised his subordinate to put their best for betterment of PR.

Later, he was presented Saraiki Ajrak as gift.

