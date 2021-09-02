UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Carries Out Operation To Stop Trespassing

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan Railways carries out operation to stop trespassing

A grand operation has been carried out between Faisalabad to Nishatabad to stop trespassing besides ensuring safety of train operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A grand operation has been carried out between Faisalabad to Nishatabad to stop trespassing besides ensuring safety of train operation.

According to Pakistan Railways sources here on Thursday the operation had been carried out on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Nasir Khalili.

In Railways Employees Housing Society Sector 4 Faisalabad, 50 commercial shops facing towards railway track had been closed by placing rail sleepers, sources added.

Sources further said that 300 houses facing towards railway track had also been sealed in view of safe railway operation. DS Muhammad Nasir Khalili said that same operation would be carried out in future to stop trespassing and to ensure safety of train operation.

