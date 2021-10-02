UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways CEO Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan Railways CEO holds open court

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Saturday heard the problems of railway employees and public by holding an open court live on facebook

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon on Saturday heard the problems of railway employees and public by holding an open court live on facebook.

According to PR official sources here, open court was held as per the orders of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on special instructions of the Federal Minister for Railways.

Pakistan Railways CEO said that the main purpose of holding an open court was to ensure prompt resolution of the problems of the employees.

Railway employees discussed the issues related to gratuity money, allotment of quarters, departmental promotion, regularization of TLA and PM package in railways, technical allowance of sub-engineers and allowance of gangmen. CEO assured to resolve all these issues in accordance with the policy of Pakistan Railways.

The public demanded that the CEO to run more passenger trains on different sections, give new stops and install additional coaches along with the existing trains, upgrading of platforms, power issues in railway colonies.

They requested resolution of issues such as reservation of tickets, encroachment and increase in pension etc.

Regarding railway police, Nisar Ahmed Memon said that the department was not abolishing railway police but making them more resourceful.

Chief Executive Officer Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon gave all possible assurances to solve the problems of the employees and while answering the questions of the people, he said that less trains were being operated as per NCOC instructions and COVID-19 SOPs and as soon as the situation would improve, more trains would be run on different sections.

He said that 'Marvi Express' would be restored this month. He further said that the process of listening to the complaints of the people directly would continue in the future so that the problems of railway employees and public could be resolved at the earliest.

