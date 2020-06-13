Pakistan Railways conducts 50 kms long trolley inspection

The Pakistan Railways Karachi division has conducted 50 kilometers long trolley inspection on the Up and Down tracks from Hyderabad to Pali Jani

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi division has conducted 50 kilometers long trolley inspection on the Up and Down tracks from Hyderabad to Pali Jani.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, the inspection team departed from Hyderabad this morning under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak.

The stations and level crossings en-route on 50 kms track were visited by the inspection team besides checking necessary record and preparedness of station and gang staff in case of emergency situations.

The Divisional Superintendent personally enquired the response of gang staff by presenting them with different trouble-related scenarios.

"Workers play pivotal role in running the wheels of our trains especially their services during the corona pandemic period are exceptional", he remarked while expressing satisfaction over the awareness and preparedness of workers.

The Divisional Superintendent also gifted Rs 2000 to a gangman over his expertise in coping with the emergency situations.

The members of inspection team included Superintendent Railways Police SRP, Divisional Commercial Officer DCO, Divisional Transportation Officer DTO, Divisional Signal Engineer DSE, Divisional Engineer II, Divisional Medical Officer DMO and Divisional Telecommunication Engineer DTE.