Pakistan Railways conducts anti-encroachment operation to retrieve land for KCR

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways' anti-encroachment operation continued on Thursday in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in order to retrieve land for revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

The operation targeted the encroached area between urdu College and University station, said an official of PR Karachi Division.

The PR Karachi Division solely executed its planned operation in the area without the support of provincial administration.

Most of the encroachments were dismantled soon after the start of operation.

About 90 per cent land retrieval in the operation area has been completed.

The anti-encroachment operation in the Gillani station area of Gulshan Iqbal has already been completed during the last month.