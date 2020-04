Pakistan Railways conducts GIS survey; database verification underway

Pakistan Railways (PR), has conducted the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey under the project of computerization of railways land records in which all the encroachments and leases have been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), has conducted the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey under the project of computerization of railways land records in which all the encroachments and leases have been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.

An official in the Ministry of Railways said the database was under verification and being compiled whereas during its anti-encroachment operation, had retrieved 293.56 acres of land across the country during the past 11 months.

"The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railways police and district administrations of the provincial governments," the official said.

Giving a division-wise breakup, he said Pakistan Railways had retrieved 143.45 acres from Punjab, 80.54 acres form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 59.8 acres from Sindh and 9.77 acres from Balochistan.

The official said Pakistan Railways owned 167,690 acres land across the country out of which Punjab had 90,326 acres, Sindh 39,428 acres, Balochistan 28,228 acres and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9,708 acres.

To a question, he said P-Way labor was not being allowed to work on the Khost-Sibi section since January 2018 by FC Balochistan and laying of ballast from 1 to 134 kilometer was also held up due to non-provision of security.

He said the contractor, M/S National Logistics Cell (NLC) had to face difficulties due to the non-availability of the road approach to the site of work and on account of law and order situation.

The official said the track rehabilitation work which was being carried out by division had been suspended due to security reasons and the work would take six months subject to availability of proper protection by law enforcement agencies.

He said in that regard a meeting had been held by the divisional superintendent, Pakistan Railways, Quetta and superintendent railways police, Quetta with chief secretary Balochistan.

The official said the chief secretary assured that the request of Pakistan Railways for provision of sufficient security would be taken in earnest and arrangement through Levies would be made available on sustainable grounds and on the mutually agreed terms between the government of Balochistan and Pakistan Railways.

To another question, he said Pakistan Railways had finalized inquiries of 44 passenger train accidents while 22 accidents related to goods trains were being dealt with by the respective divisions in accordance with rules of the department.

Eight inquiry reports were under process and would be finalized in due course of time and submitted to the quarters concerned.

