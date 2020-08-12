Pakistan Railways Conducts Seminar On "Safety In Train Operation"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive seminar at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi on the topic "Safety in Train Operations".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive seminar at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi on the topic "Safety in Train Operations".

Anzar Ismail Rizvi who superannuated from the esteemed position of Senior Joint Secretary in Ministry of Railways and held important positions like Chief Operating Superintendent (COPS), and Divisional Superintendent (DS), Karachi was the guest speaker on the topic that was followed by a question-answer session.

The seminar also featured Joint Director Traffic and Coordination from Walton academy Lahore Shahid Hussain and was attended by all the officers and relevant officials from Karachi division.

The worthy speaker described safety as combination of discipline and rule of law because an in-disciplined system or human resource would ensue unsafe train operation.

"All the officers have a collective responsibility of concluding immaculate train operation and their every action, either direct or indirect, affects the safety of train operation" commented Anzar Ismail Rizvi.

He accentuated the need for systematic inspection besides spelling out its different perspectives.

"A scheduled, planned and joint inspection could deter happening of untoward incidents to a significant extent" added Anzar Rizvi while also highlighting the importance of surprise and night inspections.

The way forward described by the guest speaker primarily included; imparting knowledge as well as skills among the human resource, reviewing the role of Railways' Walton Academy and redesigning the curriculum as per the modern standards.

The guest speaker informally interacted with the officers at the conclusion and shared his enriching experience of three serving decades in Pakistan Railways.