Pakistan Railways Converts Some Coaches Into Isolation Wards In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isolation wards in fight against Coronavirus

An officials says that  a-50 bed isolation facility has been set up in a coach in Rawalpindi which could be extended to other trains with slight changes in the coaches.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Pakistan Railways is converting some of its coaches into isolation wards in a bid to defeat Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“A 5- bed quarantine facility has been established in Rawalpindi,” said Syed Munawar Shah, Divisional Superintendent of Railways in Rawalpindi.

He had stated that they established 50-bed quarantine facility in air-conditioned coaches and each cabin was fully independent unit with all basic health facilities.

The official said that the capacity could be increased to 300 beds, with slight changes to other train coaches in Rawalpindi.

Quarantine facility is another challenge in fight against Coronaviurs which has claimed 26 lives and left more than 2000 sick across the country.

Punjab and Sindh have reported more cases as compared to other provinces and states of the country.

