Pakistan Railways Converts Train Bogies Into Isolation Wards: DS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:02 PM

Pakistan Railways converts train bogies into isolation wards: DS

Following the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, the Peshawar Cantt Railway Station has converted train bogies into isolation wards at the Cantt railway station for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, the Peshawar Cantt Railway Station has converted train bogies into isolation wards at the Cantt railway station for corona patients.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways (PR) Peshawar Fayyaz Ahmed Khan Monday told media the federal minister issued special directives to all divisions of PR that after closure of train operations across the country in the wake of corona pandemic the AC coaches of Railways should be converted into isolation wards.

He said as per the directives the work on conversion of PR coaches into isolation ward has been completed and now these are ready to deal with any emergency in case of corona outspread.

He now trains could be used as quarantine and isolation wards for corona patients.

