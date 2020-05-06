UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Decides To Partially Restore Its Operations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:32 AM

Pakistan Railways decides to partially restore its operations

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has decided to partially restore its operations in the country from May 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has decided to partially restore its operations in the country from May 10.

A circular regarding restoration of operations has been forwarded to all divisional superintendents, a private news channel reported while quoting the PR spokesperson as saying.

It is, however, subject to approval from the prime minister.

After an approval from the premier, the spokesperson said, online booking for special train services would start from May 9.

Initially, the Pakistan Railways would run 15 trains. Only 60 percent seats of each train would be reserved online.

Passenger train services in the country have been suspended since March 22.

The measure was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

51 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

1 hour ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

1 hour ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.