Pakistan Railways decides to partially restore its operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has decided to partially restore its operations in the country from May 10.

A circular regarding restoration of operations has been forwarded to all divisional superintendents, a private news channel reported while quoting the PR spokesperson as saying.

It is, however, subject to approval from the prime minister.

After an approval from the premier, the spokesperson said, online booking for special train services would start from May 9.

Initially, the Pakistan Railways would run 15 trains. Only 60 percent seats of each train would be reserved online.

Passenger train services in the country have been suspended since March 22.

The measure was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus.