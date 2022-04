Pakistan Railways decides to run Quetta- Rawalpindi special Eid train

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced to run special Eid train from Quetta on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Railway officials told newsmen that Eid special train will leave Quetta on Friday at 10am.

"The Eid special train will consist of ten bogies,"they said adding that it will have a capacity of 650 passengers.