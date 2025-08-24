Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has embarked on a large-scale programme to digitize and automate its network in a bid to enhance safety, cut down delays and bring efficiency to passenger and freight movement across the country.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, advanced communication and signalling systems are being deployed across key sections of the national railway network.

The upgradation includes installation of a computerized interlocking system at Landhi, Jummagoth, Badal Nala and Sarhad stations to replace manual controls, significantly improving train routing and accident-prevention capability.

In parallel, the Karachi–Lahore section telecom system is being overhauled with a digital microwave radio communication system, ensuring uninterrupted and secure data transmission for train operations.

A Push-to-Talk digital communication network is also being gradually rolled out in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sukkur and Karachi divisions to strengthen real-time coordination between field staff and control rooms.

A senior Pakistan Railways official told Wealth Pakistan that over 80 percent of the current signaling system relies on mechanical and relay-based technology, which is prone to theft, environmental damage, and operational failures.

The new automation drive is expected to replace such equipment with intelligent, sensor-based systems capable of monitoring track conditions and ensuring compliance with safety protocols.

He said as part of broader automation reforms, Pakistan Railways is also digitizing its bridge safety inspections and upgrading vulnerable structures through sensor-based monitoring.

This, along with enhanced communication systems, is expected to bring greater transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in Pakistan’s century-old railway network.

To complement these technological upgrades, Pakistan Railways has launched rehabilitation of multiple stretches, including Rohri–Khanpur, Tando Adam–Rohri, Kemari–Hyderabad and Khanewal–Shahdara via Shorkot, Faisalabad and Qila Sheikhupura. A new rail line is also under construction to link Thar Coal with the national network at New Chhor and Port Qasim, supported by digital monitoring tools to track freight movement.

Moreover, the railways plans to introduce 230 newly designed passenger coaches capable of running at 160 km/hr and 820 high-capacity freight wagons, equipped with modern brake and monitoring systems. These will be integrated into the digital network to allow real-time fleet tracking and predictive maintenance.