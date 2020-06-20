Pakistan Railways distributes soaps, masks among passengers, staff

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Saturday distributed soaps and masks among passengers and train staff

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division on Saturday distributed soaps and masks among passengers and train staff.

The principal objective of providing two basic COVID-19 safety items was to obstruct the spread of the pandemic during the train journey, said a news release.

"The masks and soaps are donated by a private firm for safety of passengers. We are highly thankful to the private firm and this exercise will continue for next 10 days" said DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer.

He added that passengers were required to ensure implementation on SOPs en route the journey. Besides passengers, soaps were also distributed among the coolies/porters, policemen and people employed at stalls at Cantt Station Karachi.