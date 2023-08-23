Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determination to revitalize railways system

Open Menu

Published August 23, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul has expressed his determination to revitalize the railway system for the greater good.

In a meeting with Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari at the Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent's office here on Wednesday, he highlighted the pivotal role railways play in the nation's advancement.

Recognizing the strong connection between the growth of the nation and the development of the railways, Gul pledged to exert every effort to turn the railways into a valuable asset.

The meeting delved into various topics of mutual interest between Pakistan Railways and the Punjab Auqaf Department, emphasizing collaborative efforts.

Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari emphasized the importance of utilizing the teachings of revered saints to combat extremism in the country. He stressed that religious scholars have a crucial responsibility to promote peace, unity, harmony, and interfaith cooperation within society. With an aim to eliminate extremism, Secretary Bukhari urged religious scholars to actively engage in fostering a climate of understanding and tolerance.

The meeting underscored the significance of synergy between different sectors, highlighting how initiatives undertaken by institutions like Pakistan Railways and the Punjab Auqaf Department can contribute collectively to the progress and well-being of the nation.

