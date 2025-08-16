Pakistan Railways Embarks On Ambitious Plan To Revive Non-functional Routes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has launched an ambitious plan to restore several non-functional railway routes across the country, aiming to enhance connectivity and stimulate commercial activity in various regions. According to an official documents, the Sibi-Harnai section, which has been closed since 2006, has already been restored.
The Ministry of Railways has conducted a comprehensive survey to assess the feasibility of reviving seven additional routes, including Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, and Faisalabad–Jaranwala,–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.A detailed feasibility study has been prepared to evaluate the practicality and potential success of these projects.
In addition to restoration, plans are underway to construct new railway links, such as connecting Thar coal mines to Chhor railway station to support energy and industrial transportation needs.
A Ministry of Railways official emphasized that any future expansions will be strategically planned, aligning with commercial needs and national logistics objectives.
To meet growing demands from the industrial and energy sectors, Pakistan Railways is also planning to outsource 200 freight wagons to the private sector.The outsourcing process is in its final stages, building on the railways' existing freight operations nationwide.
The Ministry is also pursuing new rail connectivity projects, including a link with Afghanistan through the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route, and a new rail link from Gwadar to Nok Kundi.Land acquisition is underway for these projects.
Pakistan Railways is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by a comprehensive reform agenda focused on public-private partnerships,outsourcing services, and transparency.These initiatives aim to modernize the railways and enhance its contribution to the national economy.
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GtCCI delegation meets DPO2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways embarks on ambitious plan to revive non-functional routes2 minutes ago
-
Mother of three shot dead in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims two lives2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 550 litre adulterated milk, chicken2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony held in Chichawatni forest2 minutes ago
-
AMC appeals for permanent campus to enhance medical education2 minutes ago
-
One dead, two injured in motorcycle accident12 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan, KP CM discuss flood damage; NHA ramps up road, bridge restoration12 minutes ago
-
10th death anniversary of former Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada observed22 minutes ago
-
90kg substandard meat destroyed22 minutes ago
-
50 ASI probationers pass out at Police College Sihala22 minutes ago