Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Embarks On Ambitious Plan To Revive Non-functional Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Railways embarks on ambitious plan to revive non-functional routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has launched an ambitious plan to restore several non-functional railway routes across the country, aiming to enhance connectivity and stimulate commercial activity in various regions. According to an official documents, the Sibi-Harnai section, which has been closed since 2006, has already been restored.

The Ministry of Railways has conducted a comprehensive survey to assess the feasibility of reviving seven additional routes, including Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, and Faisalabad–Jaranwala,–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.A detailed feasibility study has been prepared to evaluate the practicality and potential success of these projects.

In addition to restoration, plans are underway to construct new railway links, such as connecting Thar coal mines to Chhor railway station to support energy and industrial transportation needs.

A Ministry of Railways official emphasized that any future expansions will be strategically planned, aligning with commercial needs and national logistics objectives.

To meet growing demands from the industrial and energy sectors, Pakistan Railways is also planning to outsource 200 freight wagons to the private sector.The outsourcing process is in its final stages, building on the railways' existing freight operations nationwide.

The Ministry is also pursuing new rail connectivity projects, including a link with Afghanistan through the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route, and a new rail link from Gwadar to Nok Kundi.Land acquisition is underway for these projects.

Pakistan Railways is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by a comprehensive reform agenda focused on public-private partnerships,outsourcing services, and transparency.These initiatives aim to modernize the railways and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

Recent Stories

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

3 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

3 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

4 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

4 hours ago
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

14 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

16 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan