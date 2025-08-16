Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Embarks On Ambitious Plan To Revive Non-functional Routes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan Railways embarks on ambitious plan to revive non-functional routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railways has launched an ambitious plan to restore several non-functional railway routes across the country, aiming to enhance connectivity and stimulate commercial activity in various regions. According to an official documents available with Wealth Pakistan (WealthPK) Sibi-Harnai section, which has been closed since 2006, has already been restored.

The Ministry of Railways has conducted a comprehensive survey to assess the feasibility of reviving seven additional routes, including Mari Indus–Lakki Marwat–Bannu, Mandra–Bhaun, and Faisalabad–Jaranwala,–Katal Amara, Tando Adam–Tharu Shah, Mirpur Khas–Nawabshah, and Bostan–Zhob.A detailed feasibility study has been prepared to evaluate the practicality and potential success of these projects.

In addition to restoration, plans are underway to construct new railway links, such as connecting Thar coal mines to Chhor railway station to support energy and industrial transportation needs.

A Ministry of Railways official emphasized that any future expansions will be strategically planned, aligning with commercial needs and national logistics objectives.

To meet growing demands from the industrial and energy sectors, Pakistan Railways is also planning to outsource 200 freight wagons to the private sector.The outsourcing process is in its final stages, building on the railways' existing freight operations nationwide.

The Ministry is also pursuing new rail connectivity projects, including a link with Afghanistan through the Kohat–Thal–Kharlachi route, and a new rail link from Gwadar to Nok Kundi.Land acquisition is underway for these projects.

Pakistan Railways is undergoing a trans formative phase, driven by a comprehensive reform agenda focused on public-private partnerships,outsourcing services, and transparency.These initiatives aim to modernize the railways and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

