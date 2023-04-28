Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) to participate in Labour Rally on May 01

The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union will participate in the labour rally to be organized at Mall Road on May 01 to observe the Labour Day

According to the PREM union spokesperson on Friday, the railway workers labour rally led by PREM Central President Sheikh M Anwar will be initiated from PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Office.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq will also address the central labour rally to be organized by the National Labour Federation.