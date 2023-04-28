UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) To Participate In Labour Rally On May 01

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) Union will participate in the labour rally to be organized at Mall Road on May 01 to observe the Labour Day.

According to the PREM union spokesperson on Friday, the railway workers labour rally led by PREM Central President Sheikh M Anwar will be initiated from PR Divisional Superintendent Lahore Office.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq will also address the central labour rally to be organized by the National Labour Federation.

