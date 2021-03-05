Pakistan Railways ensuring smooth train operation with 11,691 coaches

The Pakistan Railways (PR) is operating with around 11,691 passenger coaches and freight wagons to ensure smooth operation of train service across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) is operating with around 11,691 passenger coaches and freight wagons to ensure smooth operation of train service across the country.

The organization has total as many as 16,166 coaches in its fleet, out of those 4,475 were non-functional, which were being overhauled in due course of time, a senior official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

"At present, Pakistan Railways has 1,718 coaches out of which 1,067 are functional and 651 non-functional. Similarly, it has around 14,448 freight wagons, out of which 10,624 are functional and 3,824 are non-functional," he said.

The official said the non-functional coaches and wagons were being overhauled at the Carriage and Wagon Workshop Moghalpura and Carriage Factory Islamabad to put them back in routine operations.

To a question, he said there were as many as 461 diesel-electric locomotives owned by Pakistan Railways at present, out of these 331 locomotives were available for train operation, whereas 130 were out of service.

Sharing details, the official said 69 locomotives were held up for repair, which would be carried out after negotiation with Chinese companies.

He said as many as 12 locomotives were damaged in different accidents and being repaired with the procurement of necessary spare parts.

The official said around 49 locomotives were under routine maintenance, which would be rolled out in due course of time.