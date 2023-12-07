Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Extend Journalists Cards For Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan Railways extend journalists cards for two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Railways has extended the validity date of the Journalists Concession Cards (JCC) for passenger trains upto February 29, 2024 which were going to expire on December 31, 2023.

According to a notification issued here, the journalists could enjoy the facility of concession in fare of the trains on the card issued by the Pakistan Railways for 2023, which was going to expire on December 31, 2023.

It is expected that issuing of new Accreditation Cards to the journalists by the Press Information Department (PID) and Director General Public Relations (DGPRs) would take some time.

“Accordingly, validity of the journalist cards has been extended for two months till February 29 next year,” it said.

Pakistan Railways has instructed all the reservation offices, checking staff included STEs/Conductor Guards to extend facility of concession of journalist cards up to February 29.

