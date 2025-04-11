Pakistan Railways eyes modernisation, financial sustainability in high-level reform discussion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Railways organized a high-level discussion on the "Strategic Roadmap for the Modernization of Pakistan Railways" to explore reforms aimed at modernizing the system, ensuring financial sustainability, and enhancing public service delivery—in line with the Prime Minister's directives.

Chaired by Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi, the meeting resolved to vigorously implement the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to transform Pakistan Railways into a financially sustainable and operationally efficient organization.

Through this model, private sector participation will be encouraged to enable investment, foster commercial development, and improve infrastructure within the railways.

As per the special instructions of the prime minister, a comprehensive plan was also reviewed to upgrade railway stations across the country in accordance with modern standards.

The goal is to provide passengers with world-class travel facilities.

Stations will be transformed into commercial hubs, integrating cleanliness, security, advanced technology, and enhanced services to make Pakistan Railways the preferred choice of commute for the public.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the revival of Pakistan Railways is not merely the development of an institution but a vital step toward strengthening the national economy.

He emphasized that all projects must be rooted in public interest, transparency, and executed in alignment with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.

This strategic roadmap lays the foundation for transforming Pakistan Railways into not only a modern entity but also a valuable national asset.

