Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Eyes Modernisation, Financial Sustainability In High-level Reform Discussion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan Railways eyes modernisation, financial sustainability in high-level reform discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Railways organized a high-level discussion on the "Strategic Roadmap for the Modernization of Pakistan Railways" to explore reforms aimed at modernizing the system, ensuring financial sustainability, and enhancing public service delivery—in line with the Prime Minister's directives.

Chaired by Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi, the meeting resolved to vigorously implement the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to transform Pakistan Railways into a financially sustainable and operationally efficient organization.

Through this model, private sector participation will be encouraged to enable investment, foster commercial development, and improve infrastructure within the railways.

As per the special instructions of the prime minister, a comprehensive plan was also reviewed to upgrade railway stations across the country in accordance with modern standards.

The goal is to provide passengers with world-class travel facilities.

Stations will be transformed into commercial hubs, integrating cleanliness, security, advanced technology, and enhanced services to make Pakistan Railways the preferred choice of commute for the public.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the revival of Pakistan Railways is not merely the development of an institution but a vital step toward strengthening the national economy.

He emphasized that all projects must be rooted in public interest, transparency, and executed in alignment with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.

This strategic roadmap lays the foundation for transforming Pakistan Railways into not only a modern entity but also a valuable national asset.

APP/szm-sra

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan