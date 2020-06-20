Pakistan Railways finalises strategy about Royal Palm Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has finalised a plan regarding the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in the light of the supreme court's directions.

According to the PR sources on Saturday, the plan was finalised in a meeting presided over by Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani held at the Railways Headquarters here.

The meeting was informed that when the PR management committee had taken arrangements of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in its hand there were a lot of issues which were resolved amicably. The PR management committee has earned Rs 380,185,350 under revenue and spent Rs 339,053,828 on expenditures, including salaries of employees, from July 2019 to May 2020.

The PR also earned profit of Rs 42,751,522 during the period and its credit went to the Railway management committee which worked hard and provided better facilities to the members of the club and won their trust besides earning profit.

It was told the meeting that the management committee did not sack any employee of the Royal Palm Club so far.

It was also told in the meeting that an international tender for operator and developer was underway which would completely run the Royal Palm Club.

The meeting was told that when the railway management committee taken the charge a total of eight golf courts among 33 were in working condition and the Railway engineers' brought another 10 in working condition.

After cutting the grass, the golf courts were made standardized and well equipped and various contestshas been arranged.

IG Railways Arif Nawaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Laghari, Additional General Manger Traffic Zubair Shafi Ghouri, Additional General Manger Infrastructure Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manger Mechanical Sulman Sadiq, Project Director PMU Hafeez Ullah Khan and other senior official were also present.