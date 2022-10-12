UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Fines Over Rs 2.7 Mln To Ticketless Passengers In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan Railways fines over Rs 2.7 mln to ticketless passengers in Multan division

Pakistan Railways Multan Division has imposed a fine of over Rs 2.7 million to 4,230 ticketless passengers in September last

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan Division has imposed a fine of over Rs 2.7 million to 4,230 ticketless passengers in September last.

A spokesperson of PR Multan Division said on Wednesday that on the directions of DS, Hammad Hasan Mirza, DCO, Shahid Raza along with Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) checked different trains and found over 4,000 ticketless passengers travelling. They fined them and deposited the amount in the exchequer, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Million

Recent Stories

UN agencies vow to scale up rehabilitation process ..

UN agencies vow to scale up rehabilitation process in flood-hit areas

57 seconds ago
 Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates the ..

Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates their stance

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan's progress linked with Imran's accountabi ..

Pakistan's progress linked with Imran's accountability: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago
 No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil P ..

No Plan For Secondary Russia Sanctions After Oil Price Cap in Place - Treasury

5 minutes ago
 Green Financing imperative for climate change miti ..

Green Financing imperative for climate change mitigation: Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami delegation meets Chief Mini ..

Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.