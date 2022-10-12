Pakistan Railways fines over Rs 2.7 mln to ticketless passengers in Multan division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan Division has imposed a fine of over Rs 2.7 million to 4,230 ticketless passengers in September last.

A spokesperson of PR Multan Division said on Wednesday that on the directions of DS, Hammad Hasan Mirza, DCO, Shahid Raza along with Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) checked different trains and found over 4,000 ticketless passengers travelling. They fined them and deposited the amount in the exchequer, he concluded.