Pakistan Railways for awareness on railway track safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Public Relations department on Wednesday convened a meeting of the media outlet heads to develop a media strategy regarding Railway Track Safety Awareness Campaign.

Chief Operating Superintendent (Safety) Shoaib Adil and Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen briefed the participants of meeting about the salient features of the safety campaign.

Chief Operating Superintendent Safety, Shoaib Adil, referring to the Railway Track Safety Campaign, said, "Most of railway accidents are due to trespassing. We value people's lives and we want to protect them to the fullest. We want to make people aware of trespassing through all government media platforms so that people can cross the track from the place where the regular place is designated." He said Crossing the track from other places endangers people's lives, adding that there have been many accidents in the past in which people have lost their lives due to carelessness.

Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen said, "For the success of the safety campaign, we need the cooperation of all government media outlets to reduce the number of trespassing accidents by raising awareness among the people about crossing railway tracks and saving lives.

" In this regard, the officers of all the participating departments agreed that they would use their all media forums in full support of Pakistan Railways in raising awareness about the public safety campaign which is centered on people safety. In addition, the representatives of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television assured that these issues for Pakistan Railways will be highlighted in the current affairs and news programs of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

In addition, the participants made suggestions to run the campaign through pamphlets, banners, various seminars and railway station masters can also visit schools / colleges and put forward their views on safety so that awareness can be created among school / college children. It was also suggested that the people should be alerted at the regional level through advertisements in the local newspapers while the district governments should also be taken on board.

The meeting was attended by Radio Pakistan Deputy Controller Naseerullah Najam, Deputy General Manager Operations PEMRA Qasim Ahmed, Bureau Chief APP Talib Bhatti, Deputy Director Press Information Department Uzma Saleem and Shakeel Awan of Pakistan Television, and Deputy Director DGPR Amir Rauf Khawaja.