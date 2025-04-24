Pakistan Railways Generates Rs 13.547 Bln By Leasing Land
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Railways has generated Rs 13.547 billion in revenue by leasing its valuable commercial and agricultural land over the past five financial years, aiming to transform the department into a profitable entity.
“The department has been leased out around 14,042 acres of railway land for various purposes through competitive bidding,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.
The official said that Pakistan Railways leases its land through open auctions under the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet.
He said the efforts to generate non-fare revenue are being led by the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Railways.
To a question, the official said the department has also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operations against land grabbers nationwide to reclaim railway land from individuals, groups, and even business organizations.
Under the directives of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, anti-encroachment operations have been launched across the railway network. A joint procedural order was issued to all divisional superintendents for the retrieval of encroached land.
“These operations are being conducted with the assistance of the Railway Police and the district administrations of the respective provincial governments,” he added.
In a recent operation in the Lahore Division, the department successfully conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in the Mehmood Booti area, reclaiming 15 acres of prime land worth Rs 50 billion.
The official revealed that the recovered land had been illegally developed into a housing society, which also housed seven factories, seven markets, and two petrol pumps.
“Pakistan Railway authorities have sealed the housing society, commercial markets, and petrol pumps during the operation,” he said.
\395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways generates Rs 13.547 bln by leasing land5 minutes ago
-
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting15 minutes ago
-
HEC holds 3rd national workshop to align editorial practices with global standards15 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari annoyed over unsatisfactory progress of NTDC's ongoing projects25 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to improve Education sector's performance35 minutes ago
-
Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved35 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam terrorists attack in IIOJK45 minutes ago
-
Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar45 minutes ago
-
Bandit with Rs. 500,000/- head money arrested1 hour ago
-
Zakat day observed:1 hour ago
-
Two outlaws killed in police encounter1 hour ago