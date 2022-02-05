UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Railways hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Saturday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was led by Divisional Superintendent Inamullah Mehsud and was attended by a large number of railway employees, including DCO Hamid Farooq Qureshi, DTO Anwar Gujjar, DEN, Station House Officer of Railway Police Station.

The participants were carrying Kashmir flags and chanting slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Mehsud said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

He expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be liberated from the clutches of Indian occupation. He strongly denounced the Indian atrocities being committed in the IIOJK against innocent and unarmed civilians.

He urged the world powers to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

On this occasion, a photo competition was also organized to highlight the Kashmir issue. Prizes were distributed among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Police Station Jammu Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top ..

Vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top-Notch Front Camera Features i ..

56 seconds ago
 Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

23 minutes ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

23 minutes ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

23 minutes ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

24 minutes ago
 Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but ..

Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>