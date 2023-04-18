UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Imposes Rs 34,050 Fine On Passengers Without Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan Railways imposes Rs 34,050 fine on passengers without tickets

Pakistan Railways caught 16 ticketless passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 34,050 on them for traveling on Karachi Express and Pak Business Express in the Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways caught 16 ticketless passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 34,050 on them for traveling on Karachi Express and Pak business Express in the Multan division.

Divisional Commercial Officer, Adnan Marwat checked Karachi and Business Express and caught 16 passengers traveling without tickets on the trains.

A fine of Rs 34,050 was imposed on them by the DCO.

He also listened to the complaints of the passengers and got them resolved on the spot.

He also fined Rs 2,000 to the dining car manager for poor sanitation conditions in it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Business Poor Fine Car

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

11 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her de ..

Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her death

14 minutes ago
 US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Vi ..

US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Visit 'Selfish, Individualistic' ..

13 minutes ago
 Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Governme ..

Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Suppl ..

13 minutes ago
 Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus tri ..

Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus trip since war

13 minutes ago
 Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russi ..

Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russia, China Possible, But Takes L ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.