Pakistan Railways imposes Rs 34,050 fine on passengers without tickets

Pakistan Railways caught 16 ticketless passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 34,050 on them for traveling on Karachi Express and Pak Business Express in the Multan division

Divisional Commercial Officer, Adnan Marwat checked Karachi and Business Express and caught 16 passengers traveling without tickets on the trains.

A fine of Rs 34,050 was imposed on them by the DCO.

He also listened to the complaints of the passengers and got them resolved on the spot.

He also fined Rs 2,000 to the dining car manager for poor sanitation conditions in it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.