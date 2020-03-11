Pakistan Railways increases fine money for ticket-dodgers

The Pakistan Railways has increased fine amount for ticket-dodgers by 40 per cent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has increased fine amount for ticket-dodgers by 40 per cent.

A meeting in this regard was presided over by PR Chairman Habibur Rehman Gillani at the Railways headquarters, here on Wednesday.

The PR chairman told the meeting that train staff would be given performance award over good work, but a strict legal and departmental action would be taken in case anyone would be found involved in malpractices.