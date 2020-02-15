Pakistan Railways initiates survey on KCR track

In line with the directives issued by the Supreme Court aimed at reviving the historic Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the Pakistan Railways has initiated a comprehensive survey on the existing track of the route

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :In line with the directives issued by the Supreme Court aimed at reviving the historic Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the Pakistan Railways has initiated a comprehensive survey on the existing track of the route.

The survey pinpoints the routine operational and maintenance parameters with prime focus on commuters' facilitation on modern lines, said a statement on Saturday.

The Pakistan Railways has decided phase-wise revamping of the KCR project. In the first phase, track from Wazir Mansion station till Drigh Road station would be made available for the routine to-and-fro local journey.

The second phase, that would entail the operationalization on the remaining track, will follow suit and consummate the revival of KCR.