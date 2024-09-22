Pakistan Railways Introduces Affordable AC Travel, Cuts Fares Across Board: Amir Baloch
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways' CEO Aamir Ali Baloch Sunday announced exciting plans to enhance the travel experience for passengers where the government is taking significant steps to make Pakistan Railways a more attractive option for travelers by decreasing fares and introducing state-of-the-art air-conditioned trains for affordability to commuters.
Talking to ptv news channel, the CEO has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Pakistan Railways into a world-class transportation system, reviving Pakistan's rail network.
He said Pakistan Railways has announced a 10% reduction in fares for all passenger trains, including air-conditioned and economy classes.
The fare cut will be effective from 23 September and applies to both express and mail trains, he mentioned.
Pakistan Railways is undergoing significant changes to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and optimize resource management, he said, adding that this transformation is part of a larger strategy to modernize the railway system, making it more reliable and comfortable for passengers.
"Pakistan Railways under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is committed to embracing cutting-edge technology to provide seamless travel experiences", he mentioned.
Our modernization efforts will make rail travel faster, safer, and more enjoyable for passengers, he assured.
CEO Aamir Ali Baloch emphasized that reducing fares is a historic step for the government in making rail travel more inclusive and accessible to the general public.
"By lowering fares, we aim to provide relief to commuters, especially those from lower-income backgrounds and encourage more people to choose rail travel," he stated.
