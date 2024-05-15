Pakistan Railways Introduces Premium Dining Experience On Tezgam Express
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
In a bid to enhance passenger comfort and satisfaction, Pakistan Railways has unveiled a new premium lounge dining car on the renowned Tezgam Express
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a bid to enhance passenger comfort and satisfaction, Pakistan Railways has unveiled a new premium lounge dining car on the renowned Tezgam Express.
This latest addition aims to redefine the travel experience for passengers by offering a range of amenities and culinary delights, railway spokesperson told a private news channel.
The upgraded facility, he said boasted a spacious seating area and an extensive menu featuring over 40 delectable dishes, ranging from soups to burgers, pizzas, and fried delicacies. With a capacity to accommodate up to 35 passengers at a time, the dining car promises a luxurious dining experience amidst the journey.
Equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchen appliances such as ovens (tandoors) and microwaves, the dining car ensures optimal comfort and convenience for travellers.
Moreover, the spokesperson said Pakistan Railways has ambitious plans to extend similar dining car facilities to other trains in the near future.
Both the Khyber Mail and Allama Iqbal Express are slated to receive these enhancements, offering passengers a premium dining experience akin to the Tezgam Express.
This initiative follows Pakistan Railways' earlier launch of the "Restaurant on Wheels" project in January, which aimed to cater to passengers travelling on the Karachi-Multan Bahaudin Zakria Express, further emphasizing the organization's commitment to elevating passenger services and satisfaction across its network.
