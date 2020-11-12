Pakistan Railways invites applications for induction as advisers in MP-I scale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways has invited applications from top level professionals for onward induction as advisers to help revamp and transform the Railways as a modern, efficient and profitable entity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has invited applications from top level professionals for onward induction as advisers to help revamp and transform the Railways as a modern, efficient and profitable entity.

According to official sources, the interested professionals having PhD degrees and 18 years experience in relevant fields should apply for the four posts of Advisors /Executives in four departments including Technical; business Planning; Policy and Litigation and Chief Financial Officer in MP I scale before December 15, through courier services or email estabdirector@gmail.

com.

The interested candidates should apply after downloading the Forms from PR site by annexing their CV (curriculum vitae) and passport size photo. Maximum age limit of applying candidate is fixed as 62 years. The appointments will be on contract basis initially for three years period which is further extendable to two years. Further details could be obtained by clicking www.pakrail.com.pkThe candidates applied earlier for the posts of Advisor (Business and Planning) can apply afresh as their earlier applications are not be entertained. Only short listed candidates will be called for interview.