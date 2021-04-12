UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Railways Issues Revised Summer Timetable To Be Effective From April 15

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Pakistan Railways issues revised summer timetable to be effective from April 15

The Pakistan Railways has issued revised trains' timetable for summer to be implemented from April 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued revised trains' timetable for summer to be implemented from April 15.

According to the new timetable, new stops have been given to the 10 Up and Down trains in the schedule.

Awam Express train will stop at Lahore Cantt, Sir Syed Express at Jehlum, Farid Express at Drigg Road, Jaffar Express at Khanpur, Lahore Cantt and Gujjar Khan and Rehman Baba Express will stop Lalamusa railway stations.

The Railways has made temporarily given stops of 8 trains at different railway stations permanent while stop of Tezgam train at Ghotki and stop of 14-Down Awam Express at Pubbi railway station have been terminated in the revised schedule.

The PR has included 18 new trains in the summer timetable including Shahin Passenger train (Sialkot - Wazirabad), Chaman Passenger (Quetta-Chaman), Subak Kharam (Lahore-Rawalpindi), Kohat Express (Rawalpindi-Kohat), Mehran Express (Karachi- Mirpur Khas), Jinnah Express (Lahore-Karachi), Narowal Passenger (Lahore-Narowal), Badar and Ghauri Express (Lahore-Faisalabad).

Moreover, departure time of 8 Up and Down trains have been changed in which 38-Down Farid Express will leave here at 6:00 a.m instead of 5 a.m.,127-Up Mehar Express will leave Multan at 5:00 p.m. instead of 4:30 p.m.,128-Down Mehar Express will leave Rawalpindi at 5:00 p.m. instead of 4:45 p.m., 126-Down Lasani Express will leave Sialkot at 5:30 a.m. instead of 6:00 a.m., 211-Up Narowal Passenger will leave here at 9:10 a.m instead of 6:30 a.m., 212-Down Narowal Passenger will leave Narowal at 4:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m., 213-Up Mohenjodaro Passenger will leave Kotri at 7:00 a.m. instead of 6:00 a.m. and 267-Up Rawalpindi Passenger will leave Rawalpindi at 7:45 a.m instead of 7:30 a.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Road Kohat Chaman Rawalpindi Sialkot Mirpur Khas Narowal Ghotki Khanpur Wazirabad Mehar Kotri April From P

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

29 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

29 minutes ago

Coordination between traders, police indispensable ..

2 minutes ago

Russia must remain 'space power' in 21st century: ..

2 minutes ago

CM Kamal directs for feasibility report of Quetta ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Cooperate with Partners in Space I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.