Pakistan Railways issues revised summer timetable to be effective from April 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued revised trains' timetable for summer to be implemented from April 15.

According to the new timetable, new stops have been given to the 10 Up and Down trains in the schedule.

Awam Express train will stop at Lahore Cantt, Sir Syed Express at Jehlum, Farid Express at Drigg Road, Jaffar Express at Khanpur, Lahore Cantt and Gujjar Khan and Rehman Baba Express will stop Lalamusa railway stations.

The Railways has made temporarily given stops of 8 trains at different railway stations permanent while stop of Tezgam train at Ghotki and stop of 14-Down Awam Express at Pubbi railway station have been terminated in the revised schedule.

The PR has included 18 new trains in the summer timetable including Shahin Passenger train (Sialkot - Wazirabad), Chaman Passenger (Quetta-Chaman), Subak Kharam (Lahore-Rawalpindi), Kohat Express (Rawalpindi-Kohat), Mehran Express (Karachi- Mirpur Khas), Jinnah Express (Lahore-Karachi), Narowal Passenger (Lahore-Narowal), Badar and Ghauri Express (Lahore-Faisalabad).

Moreover, departure time of 8 Up and Down trains have been changed in which 38-Down Farid Express will leave here at 6:00 a.m instead of 5 a.m.,127-Up Mehar Express will leave Multan at 5:00 p.m. instead of 4:30 p.m.,128-Down Mehar Express will leave Rawalpindi at 5:00 p.m. instead of 4:45 p.m., 126-Down Lasani Express will leave Sialkot at 5:30 a.m. instead of 6:00 a.m., 211-Up Narowal Passenger will leave here at 9:10 a.m instead of 6:30 a.m., 212-Down Narowal Passenger will leave Narowal at 4:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m., 213-Up Mohenjodaro Passenger will leave Kotri at 7:00 a.m. instead of 6:00 a.m. and 267-Up Rawalpindi Passenger will leave Rawalpindi at 7:45 a.m instead of 7:30 a.m.