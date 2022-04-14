UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Issues Revised Trains' Timetable For Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

The Pakistan Railways has issued revised trains' timetable for summer to be implemented from April 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has issued revised trains' timetable for summer to be implemented from April 15.

According to the new timetable,now 10 Down Allama Iqbal express train will stop at Mian Chunnu, 17 Up /18-Down Millat Express train will stop at Bharrya Road and stop of 40-Down Jaffar Express train at Gujjar Khan has been regularised.

Moreover, stop of Awam Express from Kharian Cantt, Bolan Mail train from Jhang Shahi while stop of Mohenjodaro passenger train from Cadet College Patharo has been removed.

The Railways changed schedule of several trains and numbers of few trains have also been changed.

In the new timetable, route of 15-Up /16-Down Karachi Express train has been changed and now this train would go to Karachi via Duniapur-Jehanian instead of Khanewal and Multan.

