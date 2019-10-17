UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Exceeds Quarterly Anticipated Revenue Targets

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division exceeds quarterly anticipated revenue targets

Pakistan Railways (PR- Karachi Division) has exceeded the anticipated revenue targets during the first three-and-half months period of the fiscal year 2019-20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR- Karachi Division) has exceeded the anticipated revenue targets during the first three-and-half months period of the fiscal year 2019-20.

The total expected revenue targets for the stated period were summed up at Rs. 7627 million whereas the division has achieved the figure of Rs.

7684 million; highlighting a visible increment of Rs. 57 million during the period, said a press release of PR- Karachi Division here on Thursday.

Besides hitherto achieved revenue of Rs. 7684 million during the currentfiscal year entails 7% increase (Rs. 499 million) as compared to the similar figure of the previous fiscal year: the relevant revenue for the FY 2018-19 was Rs. 7185 million.

