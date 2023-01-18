UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Collects Rs 1.94 Mln From Ticket-dodgers

January 18, 2023

The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collected revenue of Rs 1.94 million from ticket-dodgers in raids at different trains during the last 10 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collected revenue of Rs 1.94 million from ticket-dodgers in raids at different trains during the last 10 days.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, PR Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Lahore Rubab Malik along with her team raided at different trains and fined ticket-dodgers.

The DCO also examined the cleanliness, quality of service and food in the dinning cars and captured poor quality food and crockery.

